From The Daily Morning Astorian, Nov. 19, 1884:
• Note the advertisement of the lectures of the Rev. Jos. Cook. He is a man who needs little praise. In the critical city of Boston he weekly talks to crowded audiences and his appearance in this city is a literary event. The price of admission is remarkably low and Liberty Hall will be filled to hear the eminent divine.
Note: The Rev. Joseph Cook (1838-1901) was a nationally known religious firebrand who produced a seemingly endless series of long lectures and books on a variety of topics such as temperance, socialism, biology, labor, marriage and heredity.
He became famous in Boston for his Monday lectures, held in the basement of Tremont Temple, where it was reported that "week after week accommodations for 3,000 people failed to satisfy."
While The Astorian referred to him as an "eminent divine," Rev. Cook was not without detractors; one, in a fit of pique, labeled him "a pump of filth."
One biographer noted that "… Mr. Cook has been pictured as possessing a massive and athletic frame, whose strong vitality is wrought upon by a highly nervous, sanguine temperament, as evidenced by his sandy hair, ruddy cheeks, blue eyes and intense earnestness."
In other words, he probably put on quite a performance.
(bit.ly/RevCook, bit.ly/RevCook2, theosophy.wiki/en/Joseph_Cook)
