"My husband, Larry, and I noticed in the past two days that the osprey nest in Independence looks abandoned," Ginger Gestra wrote May 27. "The sticks are strewn about and no sign of the pair. Their three eggs are still visible." You can see Ollie and Olga's nest for yourself on the webcam at bit.ly/OllieOlga. So what caused this sad turn of events?
"The Independence ospreys have abandoned their nest," Mike Unger of the Salem Audubon Society wrote in an email to Larry. "I have seen Olga on the nest a few times calling, but she is not incubating the eggs. The eggs were due to hatch in early June. …" Olga is pictured in a recent screenshot from the webcam.
Ollie was last seen May 23. Those watching the nest checked wildlife rescues to see if Ollie had turned up, but no luck, and Olga is still alone. The pair were together for more than 10 years.
"Ospreys have high nest fidelity, so hopefully Olga will return early next year," Unger noted. "The nest will remain as it is. … The leftover eggs will likely be taken by a predator, such as ravens or crows."
The live feed will remain active until Olga leaves.
