Back in October, photos of a starving, terrified dog began appearing on the Tillamook Animal Shelter's Facebook page. The dog was clearly lost, and unapproachable.
A post on Nov. 5, was encouraging: "… We have a plan in place. We know where he hangs out and the trap is on its way tonight. … He's being fed, and he knows where to go for that right now. Wish us luck in trapping him."
After a good deal of anxiety, finally the good news came on Nov. 16. "I have an awesome story to share," Maria Nagy posted for the shelter. "This is Evan (the man, not the dog), and Evan is a camp ranger at Camp Meriwether. Evan is also a hero :-) Recognize the dog?" The shelter's photos are shown.
"This dog has been on the run for more than a month. He started somewhere near Cape Lookout, we had several sightings in Sand Lake, and we were always one step behind with the trap."
"Evan called us the other day and told us this dog had been eating on his porch. Dan Dixon went and set the trap. The dog was wary of the trap and as it turns out, he's too tall to get in it."
"After a few days, the dog decided Evan was all right. With a little coaxing, and a little food, the dog finally let himself be caught, by hand. Evan has a dog already, but his dog was welcome to having a buddy, too."
"This story also has the perfect ending," Maria concluded. "He gets to stay! Apparently he already knew where he was supposed to go, we were just slow to get it."
