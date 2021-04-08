Referring to a story about the Astoria ferry Chessman, Wayne Mitts called wanting to know about the history of U.S. Highway 101 and its connection to the Astoria Bridge (which, by the way, put the Astoria ferries like the Chessman out of business). The easiest answer: It's complicated.
The original U.S. Highway 101 was a route in California. But then the powers that be decided to have the highway run continuously from the Mexican border to the Canadian border.
U.S. Highway 101 is now actually a patchwork of several infrastructure initiatives linking local highways together to become one long route. In fact, on several sections of Highway 101, you can see signs posted with the original name of that particular stretch of road.
Highway 101 used to begin in San Ysidro, California, on the Mexican border, but the section from San Ysidro to Los Angeles was decommissioned in 1966. Now it starts in Los Angeles and ends in Tumwater, Washington.
Also in 1966, the 4.1-mile Astoria Bridge across the Columbia River opened. Designated as being part of Highway 101, the bridge became the link to Washington state and points north.
In fact, the bridge, which was built cooperatively by the Oregon and Washington departments of transportation, completed the final segment of Highway 101 between Los Angeles and Olympia, Washington. And now you know. (bit.ly/101bridge1, usends.com/101.html)