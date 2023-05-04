Ear: Map

One of the more interesting Titanic items, a hand-drawn, highly-detailed graphic map of the ship that was used throughout the British Titanic Inquiry was up for auction at Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd. in Devizes, England, on April 22. The plan was drawn on paper by White Star Line architects and mounted to linen.

The inquiry began on May 2, 1912 and ended on July 3, 1912. Although nearly 100 witnesses testified, along with written depositions being considered, the map was the star of the proceedings, used by witnesses to refer to while describing what happened during the disaster.

