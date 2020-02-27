Did you know Astorian and professional registered parliamentarian Larry Taylor (pictured, inset) is co-producing and co-hosting a television show called "Parliamentary Talk"? It's produced by Uphill Media, founded by John Ellis, Taylor's co-producer.
The show is about parliamentary procedure and Robert's Rules of Order, which you've probably encountered watching the way legislative sessions and city council meetings are run.
"At its core," Taylor's co-host, fellow parliamentarian Keri Capen, noted, "parliamentary procedure is about ensuring that the will of the majority is done, while protecting the rights of the minority."
"Each episode is 30 minutes long, takes a real-life situation and explores where principles of democracy were violated," the press release says. A recent issue covered was "The Tyranny of Neighborhood Associations."
North Coasters can watch the show online at parliamentarytalk.org/index.html, where you can also submit questions on democracy and parliamentary procedure for discussion.
"We were searching for a way to bring life to the dry, dusty topic of parliamentary procedure," Taylor explained. "People become keenly interested once they have their rights taken away."
