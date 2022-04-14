With the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic upon us on Friday, the Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd. auction house in London is holding yet another sale of shipping memorabilia on April 23, including some gems from the Titanic.
The item attracting the most publicity is the "Original White Star Line Olympic & Titanic Brochure of Accommodations and Arrangements," touted as "one of the finest examples known of the rarest Titanic brochure." It's expected to fetch from $5,200 to $7,800.
"There are no more than a handful of these in existence," Andrew Aldridge told DailyMail.com. "It is more of a promotional brochure that was aimed at wealthy prospective passengers …"
Published in May 1911, the 72-page pamphlet features many of the ships' technical details, along with about 50 illustrations of the they-thought-of-everything amenities and accommodations; the cover is shown, courtesy of Aldridge's.
The Titanic and her sister ship, the Olympic, were built side by side, starting in 1908, and their main selling points were that they were were the largest, and most luxurious, passenger ships ever built.
Ironically, the pamphlet also describes the Titanic as being "the epitome of security," and we all know how well that turned out, with too few lifeboats, and a death toll of over 1,500. Of course, speeding through a known ice field didn't help matters.
"Had the disaster happened today," the Daily Mail opined, "the company would have been charged with corporate manslaughter." No doubt.