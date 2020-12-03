"Today was a day that I will always remember," Don Kelly of Northwest Artifact Recovery Team (bit.ly/NWDiggers) posted on Facebook recently.
"Digging on top of this grassy knoll overlooking the Columbia River, about 10 inches down, I found a pair of corroded copper wedding rings. Back then a lot of people could not afford gold, or even silver, wedding rings.
"These rings speak of the days where money was tight, but the rings represented eternal love. Perhaps family members placed them here because this was their favorite spot, or maybe where he once proposed to her.
"When I got home, I couldn't stop thinking of those two loving souls, so I decided to return these two rings and their memories back to where I found them, sitting on a hill overlooking the Columbia River, with respect and love."
And, they will be safe. "It will take an excavator to find them now," he added.
