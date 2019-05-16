Filed under “Be Careful What You Wish For”: A while ago this column requested that readers send in their unexpected, interesting beach finds. The first submission (shown) is a lulu.
“We have been picking up trash on the north end of Cannon Beach for many years, but this is our most unusual find,” Cannon Beach residents Rex and Diane Amos wrote. “On Feb. 22, Diane spotted a heap of pink plastic near the mouth of Ecola Creek. When she propped it up to see what it was, Rex took this photo.”
“We took her home and tried to blow her up,” the couple added, “but she had sprung a leak.”
So what have you found? Send your beach finds to ewilson@dailyastorian.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.