OK, Bigfoot fans, you're in for a treat. The Travel Channel has a new series that just started called "Expedition Bigfoot" (tinyurl.com/ExpBig). The title is self-explanatory.
"An elite team of Sasquatch specialists journey into the unforgiving Oregon wilderness in search of Bigfoot," the Travel Channel website says (and also shows the schedule). "The three-week expedition, based on science and expertise, may finally pull the elusive beast out of the pages of legend and lore and into reality."
The team consists of Bryce Johnson (actor/producer/researcher of the "strange and unexplained"), Mireya Mayor (primatologist), Russell Acord (Bigfoot researcher), Ronny LeBlanc (independent researcher, screenwriter and author), and Ryan "RPG" Golembeske (Bigfoot seeker).
Will they find Bigfoot in Central Oregon? Stay tuned.
