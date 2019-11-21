Dave Wilson sent in a link with an eye-catching headline from NBC29.com: "Charlottesville (Virginia) Approves Plan to Remove Lewis, Clark, Sacagawea Statue." Why?
Well, the 18-foot statue — which sits on Main Street, and was donated in 1919 — is offensive to Native Americans because it appears to depict Sacagawea as cowering beside explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark. The sculpture is shown, courtesy of NBC29.com
"This morning, I went out there to look at that statue," Shoshone descendent of Sacagawea, Emma George, remarked, tearfully. "It did not make me feel good at all."
But wait. Was that subservient-appearing depiction what the artist, Charles Keck, intended? The Daily Progress (bit.ly/Sakastatue2) mentions a 1919 article in Natural History magazine that insists his intention was to show Sacagawea "bending forward, intent on the vast expanse of the ocean."
Which is appropriate, since Keck's name for the statue is "Their First View of the Pacific," according to its 1996 National Register of Historic Places application, which mentions that she "crouches against the rock where Lewis stands."
The application also says "the sculptor has made her look down and seem interested in the immediate surroundings, for she is not aware of what is in the minds of the explorers." (bit.ly/NRHPkeck).
It should also be mentioned that the statue includes four murals around its base, one of which is the homecoming of Sacagawea.
So, the issue in Charlottesville is pretty straight-forward: What is more important — modern-day perceptions, or the artist's original intent? It's all in the eye of the beholder.
Modern perceptions won out in Charlottesville. The city council voted 4-0 to banish the statue. They also voted that a new sculpture be installed, "with primary consultation from indigenous people on the design of the statue."
Could Charlottesville's loss be Oregon's gain? "Oregon should get this statue that they don't want," Dave Wilson opined. "It would be great to have it at Fort Clatsop."
