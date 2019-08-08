Boring isn't boring any more — the North American Bigfoot Center (fb.me/northamericanbigfootcenter) at 31297 S.E. U.S. Highway 26 is now open daily.
The museum is owned by Cliff Barackman (cliffbarackman.com), "a dedicated Sasquatch field researcher for more than two decades." If his name sounds familiar, it's because he's one of the cast members on Animal Planet's TV show "Finding Bigfoot." He is pictured with "Murphy," and some Bigfoot track casts.
He's a man on a mission. "My job is to put eyeballs on the evidence and let the people decide for themselves." Barackman told KPTV (bit.ly/CBbigfoot). "I don’t care what you think, I don’t care what anyone thinks, I know they are real, I have seen one; I am here to share the love of the subject with everyone."
