The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory website says the Axial Seamount, about 300 miles off the coast, is "the most active submarine volcano in the northeast Pacific." It is the site of the New Millennium Observatory, the first underwater volcano observatory.
The seamount has erupted in 1998, 2011 and 2015. The National Science Foundation's Ocean Observatory Initiative's Regional Cable Array (one of their images is shown) provides real-time data of what's going on there; scientists hope the information can predict future eruptions.
Want to know more? There are several blog posts at bit.ly/OOIblog about the remote-operated vehicle exploration of the seamount in 2020.