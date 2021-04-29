The live osprey nest cam in Broadway Park in Seaside, operated by the Necanicum Watershed Council, has been giving bird lovers an up-close-and-personal view of what's been going on in the nest for the last few weeks.
Everyone watching has been waiting with bated breath for the first egg to arrive and, well, now they can breathe easily again. The first egg of the season was laid on April 25. Since osprey can lay up to four eggs per season, hopefully there will be more.
You can keep an eye on the osprey family at seasideosprey.org. Updates are on the watershed's Facebook page at bit.ly/FBosprey. The photo shown is courtesy of the council.
Not surprisingly, the female does most of egg-incubating honors, as well as caring for the new chicks in the nest, but the male does help out quite a bit by giving her the occasional break and bringing her snacks. The eggs take 36 to 42 days to incubate, so perhaps a Memorial Day celebration chick will be forthcoming.