One of the most controversial aftereffects of the 2011 Japanese tsunami, which had its 10th anniversary last week, is the government's response: building enormous, view-blocking seawalls to replace the old ones, which proved ineffective.
According to a story on ABC.net.au, a wall is being built 46 feet high and will cover 248.5 miles of threatened coastline. It's costing $17 billion, and not all are happy with its looming presence. Photos of the wall are at bit.ly/coastwall; one, by Oscar Boyd, is shown.
"We're all very sad that our former lifestyle has gone," oyster farmer Atsushi Fujita observed, "and we can no longer see the ocean from our windows. It's really affecting us a lot."
Love the wall or hate it, there's not much argument on one thing: It's an eyesore.