"The Astorian has a large family tree," Steve Forrester, retired editor and publisher of The Astorian, wrote. "One of its distant relatives — William Coe of Lake Oswego — visited us on April 13. William's grandfather was Morgan Coe, publisher of The Astorian-Budget from 1959 to 1960 and The Daily Astorian from 1961 to 1971."
William was in Astoria visiting clients of his healthcare consulting company. He is pictured, courtesy of Steve; Morgan's photo is inset next to him.
"The Coe family moved to Astoria from Botswana," Steve explained, "where William's father did agriculture consulting on behalf of the U.S. State Department. One of his early childhood memories is of seeing fishing dorries on the beach in Gearhart.
"William was 11 years old when Morgan died. As a boy, William delivered the Budget. He attended Gray School and was an Astoria High School graduate, class of 1989. His father, Ned Coe, owned rental properties and his mother, Donna, was a nurse.
"William shared his paper route with his brother. 'My brother collected money from the easy customers, and left the rest for me. I had to go back and back to collect from some customers. I learned more from that route about business than in some classes at Oregon State University.'"