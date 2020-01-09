"After the recent storms and heavy surf, a unique fish was found on the Long Beach, Washington, peninsula," Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium wrote. Her photos of the fish are shown.
"A closer look at this unusual fish revealed that this was not a fish typically found in the Pacific Northwest," she explained, "… this was a finescale triggerfish (Balistes polylepis) … (which) typically range from Mexico to Chile, and rarely as far north as southern California."
Triggerfish range from the surface to depths of up to 1,700 feet, reach a maximum length of 31 inches, and weigh up to 16 pounds, according to Mexican-Fish.com. "Beware of their truly lethal chomp, which can take two weeks to recover from!" the website warns.
So why was it here? "During warm water anomalies, fish from warmer waters may move north," Tiffany wrote. "In fact, during the 1982-1983 El Nino, finescale triggerfish were found as far north as Alaska.
"… With the warmer waters we experienced in the later part of this summer … it is not too alarming (to find a triggerfish) — but fascinating, nonetheless."
