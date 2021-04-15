Ideas abound as to why the Titanic crew didn’t see the iceberg in time to avoid it. One of the more insightful ones has been proposed by historian, author and Titanic expert Tim Maltin (timmaltin.com): He told The Sun that the collision might have been caused by a rare “Fata Morgana” mirage, which creates an optical illusion.
While the Titanic cruised through the freezing waters of the North Atlantic, she was surrounded by icebergs. “… Above the level of the top of those icebergs, much warmer air drifted across from the nearby warmer waters of the Gulf Stream, trapping cold air underneath it,” Maltin explained.
“This created the same thermal inversion conditions at Titanic’s crash site as seen along the coast of Britain recently (photo shown, courtesy of Apex News), creating a band of light haze above which ships appeared to float in the sky.” In the case of the Titanic, a “mirage strip” on the surface of the ocean made the iceberg invisible against the white haze.
“In fact several ships which passed through the area in which Titanic sank,” Maltin noted, “both before and after the Titanic tragedy, recorded abnormal refraction and mirages at the horizon.” As further evidence supporting his theory, during the official inquiry, the ship’s lookouts stated that the iceberg seemed to just suddenly appear out of the haze.
So, did a mirage contribute to the Titanic’s demise? Maltin is quite convincing.