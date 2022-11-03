Ear: Pacific

At around 10 p.m. on Nov. 4, 1875, the most lethal wreck in the Pacific Northwest to date occurred when the wooden sidewheel steamer Pacific, with an estimated 275 passengers and crew aboard, collided with the sailing ship Orpheus southwest of Cape Flattery, Washington.

Capt. Jefferson Davis Howell (Confederate president Jefferson Davis' brother-in-law) was master of the Pacific, whose heavy cargo included gold worth around $2.1 million today. The ship had difficulty remaining on an even keel in rough weather, so the crew filled lifeboats with water to correct the listing vessel.

