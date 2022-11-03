At around 10 p.m. on Nov. 4, 1875, the most lethal wreck in the Pacific Northwest to date occurred when the wooden sidewheel steamer Pacific, with an estimated 275 passengers and crew aboard, collided with the sailing ship Orpheus southwest of Cape Flattery, Washington.
Capt. Jefferson Davis Howell (Confederate president Jefferson Davis' brother-in-law) was master of the Pacific, whose heavy cargo included gold worth around $2.1 million today. The ship had difficulty remaining on an even keel in rough weather, so the crew filled lifeboats with water to correct the listing vessel.
Capt. Sawyer, of the Orpheus, was below decks when the Orpheus sailed across the Pacific's bow. The Pacific hit the Orpheus near her bow on the starboard side, scraping all the way to the stern, and kept on going. It seemed to be a minor collision.
A quick inspection showed no serious damage, and Orpheus was underway again within a few hours. Capt. Sawyer and crew assumed the Pacific just continued on its way.
At first, the Pacific was thought to be fine after the collision, but soon the ship was listing badly. Distress signal flares were set off and chaos erupted on deck. Passengers rushed to the lifeboats, some of which still had water in them and couldn't be launched. Others had no oars. About an hour after the collision, the Pacific broke in two and promptly sank. Only two aboard survived, the ship's quartermaster, Neil Henley, and a passenger, Henry F. Jelly.
Henley reported that the frigid sea was filled with "a floating mass of human beings, whose screams for help were fearful, but which soon ceased." Jelly clung to a piece of the wheelhouse with a miner, who died; Jelly was rescued on Nov. 5. Henley's raft held Capt. Howell, the second mate, a cook and four passengers. Only Henley survived; he was finally rescued on Nov. 8.
Blame was leveled at both captains (Pacific's for not turning aside, Orpheus' for cutting across Pacific's bow), and the poor seaworthiness of the Pacific, whose cargo of gold now lies under the sea, 900 feet deep.