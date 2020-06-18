Since Sunday is Father's Day — the 110th, to be exact — a little history on the topic is in order, courtesy of Farmer's Almanac.
No, the holiday was not created by a greeting card company. It came about because of the efforts of one very determined woman, Sonora Louise Smart Dodd (pictured, inset) of Spokane, Washington, whose father, a Civil War veteran, raised six children by himself.
She started a petition June 5, 1910, seeking to have a day for fathers celebrated annually, and Spokane's first Father's Day took place on June 19, 1910.
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson opened the Father's Day church services in Spokane by telephone, and wanted to make it a national holiday; fusty congressmen balked at the concept. Dodd, unfazed by the congressional rebuff, hit the road to do some persuading.
In 1924, President Calvin Coolidge asked states to observe a Father's Day, but that was it. Finally, in 1966, by executive order, President Lyndon Johnson made it a national holiday, but it wasn't until 1972 that President Richard Nixon made it official that Father's Day would be the third Sunday in June — 62 years after Mrs. Dodd started her quest.
She died in 1978 at 96. Her gravestone says it all: "Sonora Smart Dodd , Founder of Father's Day ." (farmersalmanac.com/when-fathers-day)
