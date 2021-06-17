In 1909, Sonora Smart Dodd, of Spokane, Washington, wondered why fathers didn't have an official day honoring them.
She especially wanted to recognize her own father, William Jackson Smart, a Civil War veteran and widower, who raised six children all by himself. She and her father are pictured.
She drummed up support for the idea around the state to celebrate Father's Day on June 5, her father’s birthday. Timing issues ruled that date out, so the first statewide Father’s Day in Washington was held June 19, 1910.
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson officially recognized Father's Day. He pushed a button in Washington, D.C., and, using telegraph signals, unfurled a flag in Spokane.
In 1924, President Calvin Coolidge encouraged all of the states to observe the day; and President Lyndon Johnson signed a presidential proclamation declaring the third Sunday of June as Father's Day in 1966.
But it wasn't until 1972 that President Richard Nixon proclaimed the day honoring fathers a permanent national holiday.
Happily, Sonora lived long enough to see her dream come true, and to become officially recognized herself, as the "Mother of Father’s Day." (fathersdaycelebration.com, bit.ly/day4father)