"So this happened to me tonight at work," Heather Jones posted on Facebook on March 18, showing the photo of the $100 tip she received at Chen's Restaurant in Long Beach, Washington, where she's head waitress.
"I've been a little stressed not being able to wait tables during the shutdown, as that's where I make most of my money," she explained. "This gentleman made my day. I cried, and I just hope he knows how much weight has been lifted off my shoulders! I didn't even get a chance to thank him, so if he sees this, thank you so much!
"I love this community, and I am so thankful to be a part of it! You all are truly amazing, thank you for supporting us in the service industry during this trying time … thank you, thank you, thank you — feeling blessed."
"The community has been absolutely amazing through this whole ordeal," she told the Ear a few days later. "I'm actually making more money in tips now than what I do when I wait tables! People have been very appreciative and generous to me and my other waitresses. So much, it makes me cry!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.