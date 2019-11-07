The Ear was delighted to receive an email from the Security Baron company that started off on a happy note: "Astoria ranked as one of the safest cities in Oregon, reveals study," based on the FBI's 2017 and 2016 Uniform Crime Reporting data.
Astoria's "safety score" is 57.22 (out of 100), with a rate of 3.65 violent crimes, and 45.35 property crimes, per 1,000 citizens, according to Security Baron's "Oregon's 50 Safest Cities 2019" website (securitybaron.com/safe-cities/oregon). The photo shown is courtesy of Security Baron.
Yet even with its low crime rates, Astoria came in at No. 49. If it makes you feel any better, North Bend was No. 50, Portland was No. 55 and Seaside was No. 56. By the way, the safest Oregon city is Junction City, with a score of 90.7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.