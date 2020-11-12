In case you’re wondering, yes, indeed, there are sperm whales off the coast of Oregon. Yet the one most well-known was not in the water at all, but washed ashore in Florence 50 years ago today, on Nov. 12, 1950, to become the infamous “Exploding Whale.”
In case you are somehow unfamiliar with the story, the powers that be in charge of beaches at the time, the Oregon Highway Division (now the Oregon Department of Transportation), concluded that getting rid of an 8-ton decomposing whale carcass should be accomplished in the same fashion as removing large boulders that block the roadway — by blowing it up with dynamite.
Happily for the rest of us, who are still shaking our heads and laughing, KATU’s reporter Paul Linnman and his photographer, Doug Brazil, were there to record the fetid fiasco for posterity.
If you are wondering how the dynamite solution worked out, let’s just say that the bystanders who were pelted by large, rotting chunks of flying blubber were not amused. The owner of a car that nearly got flattened in the onslaught probably wasn’t laughing, either. On the good side, no one was injured.
The original video can be seen at tinyurl.com/spwhale3. The photos shown are screenshots from the story, courtesy of KATU. Check out all the gory details at theexplodingwhale.com.
Lesson learned … hopefully.
