A haunting maritime mystery, the location of the 144-foot three-masted wooden ship Endurance, has finally been solved.
She sank during the problem-plagued British Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition of 1914 to 1916, led by explorer Ernest Shackleton. His original plan was to be the first to cross Antarctica via the South Pole. DailyMail.com covered both the expedition and the discovery.
Unfortunately, the Endurance got trapped in the ice in the Weddell Sea, off the northwest coast of Antarctica, which left them drifting for 10 months. There was no hoped-for warmer weather, and the ice began to crush the ship.
The crew took off as many supplies as they could, including the lifeboats, and set up camp on an ice floe. Three weeks later, on Nov. 21, 1915, the Endurance sank out of sight.
Finally, in April 1916, their ice floe drifted near uninhabited Elephant Island, about 150 miles northeast of Antarctica, so they loaded up their boats and headed there — which took six freezing, grueling days. When they finally arrived, it was the first time they had set foot on land in 16 months.
Shackleton and five others left in a boat to bring help and rescue the rest of the crew, which they did, after many trials and tribulations. The stranded men all wound up in Chile by September 1916. Incredibly, no one was lost, but the Endurance was gone.
The Endurance22 Expedition (which provided the ship photos), organized by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, found her using remotely operated submersibles, concentrating on a 150 square mile area around the location of where Capt. Frank Worsley, using celestial navigation, placed the Endurance when she sank in 1915.
She was only 4 miles from Worsely's estimated position, at 10,000 feet deep. She's still upright, her name clearly visible on her stern, "in a brilliant state of preservation," Mensun Bound, the expedition's director of exploration, told the Daily Mail.
As an ironic little touch, the day the Endurance was found was 100 years to the day since Shackleton's burial at an abandoned whaling station on South Georgia Island. In 1922, at 47, he died of a heart attack — never having achieved his original goal — at the start of another Antarctic expedition.