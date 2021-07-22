On June 15, Tom Kelly, of the Northwest Artifact Recovery Team, found a military dog tag in a vacant lot above Alameda Avenue with a metal detector. His brother, Don Kelly (pictured), posted the find on Facebook, hoping to find a Niemi family member.
It turned out the tag belonged Robin Niemi Golubickas' uncle, Russell Stuart Niemi (1924-1981). "Russ, as he was known to family and friends, attended schools in Astoria," Robin recalled.
"The family lived in the Walluski area, until later moving to Astoria on West Franklin and Florence avenues. He joined the Navy after graduation, and served in World War II."
The brothers held a little presentation to give the dog tag to Robin. "We were more than happy to return it where it rightfully belonged," Don wrote.
"The family was overjoyed to receive this memento," Robin said, "and it will be treasured along with fond memories of Russ."
"After the exchange," Don added, "Robin and her husband granted us permission to detect on their farm, which also included her dad's farm. During our dig at that farm, I dug up a small silver ring with gold accents in the grooves of the ring. I showed the ring to Robin, and her face lit up, as she remembered the ring she once had at the age of 15.
"With that being said, we returned both of these items to the family, and we hope they will bring back some lost memories of their past. Gotta love dirt fishin'!"