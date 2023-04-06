On March 29, Beth Neuer, who works in Cannon Beach, saw the description of a 6-year-old girl named Madison, who was missing on the beach nearby, on the Clatsop County Scanner Group Uncensored Facebook page.
“I grabbed my jacket, and thought about the panic her dad must be going through,” Neuer said. “We’re not all perfect parents, and God knows how quickly these little ones can get away ... (and) I know the feeling ... The urgency of finding this little one as quickly as possible was so important, especially in today’s world, and being on the ocean.”
Neuer ran into a fire and rescue truck heading south to search toward Haystack Rock. But she headed north instead, “for some reason,” to the creek, where she spotted a family and some children playing in the water. One of the children matched Madison’s description. “My heart started racing, so I went right to her and asked her if her name was Madison,” she recalled. “She looked right at me and said ‘yes.’
“I found her! I couldn’t believe it. I told her that a lot of people were looking for her, and I asked her if she’d take my hand, so that I could get her back to her daddy. She happily took my hand, and as we made it back to my office, I called 911 to let them know that I had her, and where to pick her up.”
“Without people like Beth in our community,” Frederick Causer Jr., administrator of the Facebook page posted, “God only knows what could have happened to this little girl!”
“I was happy to help,” Beth said. “Everything turned out as it should have.”