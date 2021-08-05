"My grandson, 20 minutes after birth, was given his nickname, 'Turtle,' in 2012," Paige Marie, of Seaside, wrote. "He's lived in Utah most of his life and, at the age of 5, we purchased 'Daisy' for him, with the agreement that she is his turtle, and grandma is taking care of her."
Two weeks ago, Paige had her patio door open, making sure there were no gaps Daisy could get through. But Daisy got out anyway, and disappeared.
"Panic set in, and the search was on!" she wrote. She looked everywhere, to no avail.
"… With no sign of her, my hope lost, I tore down her habitat, and let go of all of it but the tank. I FaceTimed my grandson, and told him I'd made a mistake.
"I added that maybe, just maybe, she could smell the water and dirt in the river by me, and she found her way there and was living happily. Needless to say, the sadness showed through on his tiny face, anyway."
On July 29, Paige received a message from her landlord: "Your turtle is in your house."
"I raced home, and looked everywhere, to find her eating the cat's food." Daisy was fine. "I looked on my security camera for the delivery, and there she was, in this man's hands." The man turned out to be Rye Gardner.
When Paige thanked him, he replied, "I was next door at the blue house doing some yard work, and spotted her heading into the yard, coming under the fence … No big deal, really!"
Well, it was a very big deal to Paige, Turtle and, of course, Daisy. "For me, children are the world," she replied to Rye, "and to see you bring him such joy was heartwarming, and melting to my soul. Thank you for your kindness." Welcome home, Miss Daisy.