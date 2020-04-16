The Astoria Ferry (aka Tourist No. 2 and M.V. Kirkland) was put up for sale recently on the Portland Craigslist for $225,000 at bit.ly/sellferry. One of the photos from the listing is shown.
Why sell her? For the same reason the 1924 110-foot wooden-hulled vessel wound up in Astoria to begin with.
In 2010, the M.V. Kirkland was plying the waters of Lake Washington for Argosy Cruises when an electrical fire occurred in the engine room.
Even before the fire, one of the largest expenses of keeping the boat in service was maintenance. Because the ferry has its original wooden keel, it had to be dry-docked every two years to replace boards in the hull with old-growth wood to keep it up to Coast Guard maritime standards to carry passengers.
In 2010, Argosy's biennial hull maintenance costs for the ferry were $70,000 to $100,000. Between the estimated fire repair expense, and the ongoing hull work to maintain a Coast Guard certification, the decision was made to take the ferry out of operation.
Kevin Clark, CEO and president of Argosy Cruises, didn't want to scrap the historic vessel, and looked for a buyer, hoping the ferry would be restored and maybe even wind up back in Astoria, where she was built. Which is where Capt. Christian Lint enters the story; he bought the ferry and started renovating it.
In 2015, the Astoria Ferry Group formed and began negotiating with Capt. Lint to buy the vessel; in 2016, he sailed it to Astoria. The group was hopeful the vessel could be made operational again, as were many locals, who were overjoyed to see the ferry back in town.
Sadly, the hull maintenance costs continue to be a major stumbling block to becoming a ferry again, so the vessel is back on the market. On the good side, there are other options for the old girl, including being "a nice live aboard, venue and/or floating bar," as the Craigslist post mentions.
Hopefully, a buyer with a lot of love for wooden-hulled boats and Astoria's history will come to the rescue. Fingers crossed.
(0) comments
