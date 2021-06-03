"The first chick of the season has hatched on the popular live osprey nest camera located at Broadway Park in Seaside," Angie Reseland, of the Necanicum Watershed Council, wrote.
"The camera is operated by the Necanicum Watershed Council in partnership with Sunset Empire and the city of Seaside. There are two more eggs in the nest, so more chicks are expected in the coming days."
You can watch the osprey family in action on a live feed at seasideosprey.org. And, you'll have plenty of time to watch the chicks grow up, since AvianReport.com notes they stay in the nest from 50 to 55 days.