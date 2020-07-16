From The Daily Astorian, July 19, 1881, a rather captivating title, “A shower of fish.”
A small fish was left at the newspaper office, which had fallen on the street in Astoria in a rain shower. An expert opined the fish was probably a small stickleback, but was doubtful of its origin; he was quite sure it was the wrong time of year for a whirlwind or waterspout to develop and drop fish and such from the sky.
Nonetheless, the newspaper was adamant that “it is not possible, however, for our informant to be mistaken,” and quoted a recent report in the Portland Republican about a similar incident:
“A lumberman named Rhodes, who resides in the neighborhood of Westport on the Columbia River, came up on the Astoria boat yesterday evening and put up at the Minnesota House. He brought with him a pickle jar filled with live fish, averaging an inch and a half in length, and of the genus orthagoriscus, or sunfish class.
“Mr. Rhodes says that about half past seven a heavy dark cloud passed over his cabin, which is away from any stream or swamp, and all of a sudden it commenced to rain heavily. A flash of lightening and a light clap of thunder were followed by a shower of fish, which kept coming down for about 10 seconds.
“The litle fellows kicked and squirmed along the ground, and Rhodes succeeded in gathering up the jar full of live ones before they gave up the ghost. When seen last night, they were swimming about as though their fall had not injured them at all.
“Mr. Rhodes left this morning to present the jar to the faculty of the state university. The gentleman looks like an honest and unpretentious man, and asserts that his story is true and can be verified. We give it for what it is worth.”
