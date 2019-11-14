"Astoria has been named one of the best kid-friendly fishing destinations on the West Coast!" Allison Arthurs of FishingBooker.com declared. "Astoria came in third place! The list was based on a statistical analysis of user reviews from the top-booked fishing destinations on the West Coast."
In case you're wondering, FishingBooker claims to be the "U.S.'s largest website for booking fishing charters." Maybe so, since they claim to have 29,905 trips available in 1,990 cities and 112 countries.
The whole kid-friendly fishing list, starting with No. 1, is as follows: Seattle; Long Beach, California; Astoria; Tahoe Vista, California; and Berkeley, California.
"The fishing in Astoria is nothing short of iconic," Ms. Arthurs wrote. "… Whether visitors are in for salmon, steelhead, Dungeness crab, or tuna, this little corner of the coast has it all." Ain't it the truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.