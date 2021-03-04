Fun rerun: Ken Mittelbuscher, owner of the Crosby House Bed and Breakfast, came up with a creative way to solve a neighborhood problem.
"In an effort to slow traffic down on Bond Street, where I live, I painted a big sign and mounted it to a pole," he explained. "It's a warning — 'Kiddie Corner.' Unfortunately, that sign no longer deters the commuters at 5 p.m., or much at any other time …"
Undeterred, he decided to build an eye-catching fence. "I notice as I worked on the fence, cars slowed and people even pulled over to gaze at my fence as they talked on cell phones," Ken recalled.
"I realized my creative fence was getting attention. Specifically, they asked questions, and wanted to talk, as I was attempting to make adjustments — there were many.
"I decided to cut the shapes of whales out of cedar fencing boards. I couldn't find the size, shape and poses I wanted. Instead, I went with fish.
"What I now call 'The Fish Fence' is completed on Bond Street … (A moon was added because of its) impact on the tides, and the tides' effects on fish …"
"Not only did the project come out OK," he added, "traffic passes at a slower pace." Mission accomplished. (In One Ear, 3/3/2017)