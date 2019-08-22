Astorian Ron Foss sent in two photos of a mystery fish, found dead on the bank of Astoria’s Mill Pond. “It’s about three inches and thick as my finger he noted.
You might recall that the Mill Pond development is built on the former site of a large plywood factory, which closed in 1989, leaving a toxic mess behind.
Declared a Brownfield in 1994, it took four years and $1.4 million to clean up the area to prepare it for development, including “cleaning, treating and discharging 57,000 gallons of clean water back into the pond.” (bit.ly/millfish)
Stormwater runs off into the pond, and there’s a short waterway that connects the pond to the Columbia River. Whether the pond water is fresh or brackish is debatable, but either way, that’s one peculiar-looking fish.
Ron calls it a “PrehistoricMillPondUglyFish!” Anyone know this fishy fish’s real name?
