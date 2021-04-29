In 2015, a large chunk of fiberglass boat arrived on the beach in Waldport, covered with barnacles and containing several live fish swimming about, Q13 Fox News reported. Belated tsunami debris?
Oregon Coast Aquarium and Hatfield Marine Science Center biologists arrived, and noted that there were "several live specimens of a variety of yellowtail jack fish found in the coastal waters of Japan." The fish were sent to the aquarium.
So, how are they? Good news: "… They have been doing well!" an aquarium representative replied. "Our curator of fish and invertebrates reports that the two banded knifejaws/beakfish (one is pictured, courtesy of the aquarium) are still in our coastal waters gallery, and the yellowtail jacks are still in our open sea habitat, and can be identified as the larger jacks of the school."