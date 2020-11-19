Probably the most famous wooden sternwheeler steamboat on the Columbia River was the Telephone, launched in 1884. She was owned by Capt. Uriah B. Scott, who designed her hull and supervised her construction in Portland. Her route was primarily from Portland to Astoria and back.
Although the Telephone was sometimes referred to as a "floating palace" for her luxurious accoutrements, she was better known for her speed — she could exceed 25 mph. During many races with other vessels along the Columbia River, the Telephone set several river steamboat records.
But her career was short-lived. On Nov. 20, 1887, she caught fire four miles off Astoria near the end of a run — a potential disaster, since she was loaded with hundreds of passengers, including many children.
Capt. Scott, in a bold move, raced full speed ahead 4 miles to the shore, flames and smoke billowing from the stern. Even so, the captain remained calm, which in turn, kept the passengers calm.
When he finally ran aground, the passengers and crew immediately jumped off; the captain escaped by diving out the pilot house window. Not one person was harmed, but the Telephone was not as fortunate. She burned right down to the waterline, leaving only the hull. (bit.ly/ScottTele1, bit.ly/ScottTele2)
