Do you know about the Historic Oregon Film Trail signs? Each one marks an iconic filming location, and the latest one went up recently at the Hammond Marina, memorializing the spot in the final scene of the 1993 movie ”Free Willy,” when the orca jumped to freedom. The sign is pictured, courtesy of historicoregonfilmtrail.com
There are already three signs in Astoria: On the Riverwalk, near 36th Street (”The Goonies,” “Kindergarten Cop”), in Alameda Park (”Short Circuit”) and by the Oregon Film Museum (“The Goonies” again).
Signs are planned in Ecola Park in Cannon Beach (”Point Break”), and in several other spots around the state. Have a suggestion for a sign location? Email makeit@oregonmade.org
