Since today is April Fools' Day, some delving into how this peculiar holiday came to be is in order.
Some think the holiday likely evolved from the traditional Roman Hilaria festival on March 25 celebrating the arrival of the vernal (spring) equinox, which occurs on March 20 or March 21.
Other historians think April Fools' Day began in 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, meaning that Jan. 1 became the new yearly start date.
Those who didn't get the news celebrated the new year during the last week of March through April 1 as usual, and were on the receiving end of many pranks as a result. One was to put a paper fish on someone's back, signifying the wearer was a "poisson d’avril" (April fish), i.e. childishly gullible.
No matter where the tradition started, April Fool's Day has been around for hundreds of years. For example, on April Fools' Day in 1698, one grand prank encouraged a horde of citizens to converge upon the Tower of London to watch the "washing of the lions," an imaginary event.
As early as 1708, a letter to a British magazine asked: "Whence proceeds the custom of making April Fools?" The answer then is the same as now: No one really knows. (bit.ly/foolish1, bit.ly/foolish2)