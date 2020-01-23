Probably because of the utter disappointment at the lack of promised snow recently, the following Jan. 14 headline on CBC.ca was an attention-grabber: "Corncob pipe and button nose: Giant snowman towers over Alberta acreage."
The Canadian snowman in question, built by Rob Sarvas, owner of Sarvas Construction, as a Christmas present for his 2-year-old granddaughter, is 23 feet tall. It took him four days, using an excavator. "Hat is made from a tarp and chicken wire," his wife, Janet Sarvas, posted on her Facebook page, "'corncob pipe and button nose' are cardboard." Her photos of the snowman are shown, via CBC.
Frosty also has a sled hill on his back, and snow stairs. Those so inclined could even climb on top of his head.
"My husband is very skilled with his machines," Janet told CBC. "It's a 3-acre property but about an acre of it now has almost no snow because Rob scraped it up. He scraped up a lot of snow to make that snowman."
