Fun rerun: Zetty McKay Nemlowill reported that her father, Roger McKay, has been repainting the mural at Fort Astoria. As a prank, he ran the British Union Jack up the flagpole there. No one has noticed, except, perhaps Daily Astorian photographer Alex Pajunas, who took the photo shown. (In One Ear, 10/5/12)
Note: Incidentally, Fort Astoria and the Pacific Fur Co. trading posts were sold to a British company, North West Co., in 1813, during the War of 1812 between the U.S. and Great Britain. The fort was renamed Fort George, after King George III, and it stayed Fort George for many years thereafter. (bit.ly/ftgeorge)
