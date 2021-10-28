Just for fun, the Ear checked out spooky places on the North Coast at HauntedPlaces.org
Comments were allowed, and the haunted place that had the most, and the most detailed, was Fort Stevens State Park in Hammond, built in 1863.
No one mentioned the haunted bike path, or the man with the knife, but people did report seeing the ghost soldier with the flashlight.
There were also reports of a figure floating across the hall at Battery Clark, hearing voices at Battery Russell, smelling gunfire, and more than one mentioned hearing a giggling girl.
"I went here once when I was 18, and pregnant with my first son, and his dad," C. Roberts recalled. "We left right around dusk on that June day, and we heard someone yell 'fire,' and we actually heard the cannon boom, and the ground shook, too.
"We ran to our car, and then we saw the guy with the lantern follow us almost to the parking lot."
People also saw shadowy figures, and had feelings of being watched, or of unease, among other creepy phenomena. Several others turned and fled, as well, like Missy.
"… We were walking the path after hours to get a spook, and got more than we bargained for," she posted.
"Of course, our men — holding the flashlights at the pitch-black hour and location — took off, leaving us girls behind, after all four of us saw a white figure stand just as a human (and) walk across the path.
"Couldn't make out clothing or distinct features, we were busy running for our lives."