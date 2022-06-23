Tuesday was the 80th anniversary of the shelling of Fort Stevens during World War II. On June 21, 1942, Cmdr. Meiji Tagami slipped his I-25 submarine into the mouth of the Columbia River with some incoming fishing boats, surfaced and fired 17 shells at the fort from his 5.5-inch cannon.
An in-depth video, "The Attack on Fort Stevens," describes the reaction at the fort. "Everybody's running around trying to get out," Lester Madison recalled, "and I had to stop them at the head of the stairs to get them to go … get their clothes on before they went outside."
The searchlights were not turned on to keep the fort's position hidden. The same logic was probably used in the decision not to return fire — along with the belief that the submarine was out of range.
Edwin Jolley recalled that when he relayed the order to Battery Russell not to shoot back, they wanted to know on whose authority. Col. Carl S. Doney, the commanding officer at Fort Stevens, grabbed the phone and personally ordered the battery not to fire even one round, or he'd court-martial the whole 249th Coast Artillery.
The shells that hit caused craters on the beach, a baseball backstop and tree were damaged, a power line was nicked, then failed, and a soldier cut his head while rushing to his battle station. Pictured, some soldiers examining a shell crater.
U.S. Air Force planes on a training mission spotted the I-25, and reported Tagami's location to a bomber. Although he found the target, the sub dodged the bombs and submerged unscathed.
The surprise attack sent shivers of fear up and down the West Coast. On the North Coast, the reaction was to string barbed wire from Point Adams in Hammond southward to fend off an invasion, and the Peter Iredale shipwreck was tangled up in barbed wire until the end of World War II.