Ear: Foss

Foss Maritime's Facebook page reports that three crew members on their tugboat, Hawaii, saved a man's life in Astoria on April 12. Bob Dorn, CEO of Hyack Maritime, who witnessed the incident, described what happened.

"A local fisherman aboard the fishing vessel Sojourn was switching out gear when his dog fell in the water at Hyak Maritime Tongue Point, in Astoria. The splashing and shouting attracted the attention of Zach Teal and Dan Lorenz, who were walking on a pier about 200 yards away. They both took off running to the Sojourn to help.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.