Foss Maritime's Facebook page reports that three crew members on their tugboat, Hawaii, saved a man's life in Astoria on April 12. Bob Dorn, CEO of Hyack Maritime, who witnessed the incident, described what happened.
"A local fisherman aboard the fishing vessel Sojourn was switching out gear when his dog fell in the water at Hyak Maritime Tongue Point, in Astoria. The splashing and shouting attracted the attention of Zach Teal and Dan Lorenz, who were walking on a pier about 200 yards away. They both took off running to the Sojourn to help.
"While they were rushing to the scene, the local fisherman fell into the water while trying to lift his dog aboard. Dan and Zach arrived, jumped aboard the Sojourn, pulled the dog out of the water then, at great risk to themselves in hanging over the tall bulwarks, kept the fisherman afloat for several minutes until skiffs from nearby WCT Marine & Construction arrived on scene.
"Dan and Zach were joined by Foss' Jared Marlow, who was aboard one of the skiffs, and together were able to hoist a nearly unconscious and hypothermic fisherman to safety. Without the alertness and selflessness displayed by Dan, Zach and Jared, the fisherman would have certainly drowned.
"God was lookin' out for him," Lorenz wrote in the comments. "He’s lucky we just happened to be walking that way."
"To me, these sailors represent the very finest qualities of seamanship," Dorn added, "and Foss Maritime should be proud to have a culture that attracts and cultivates such individuals." (Photo: Foss Maritime)