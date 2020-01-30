There was an interesting tidbit on the U.K. website for The Telegraph, in the travel section: "Ghosts of the coasts: The stories behind seven shipwrecks you can see without diving" (bit.ly/TeleIre). There's one caveat: Some are only accessible to snorkelers.
One of the ships given some international recognition was Oregon's very own Peter Iredale shipwreck, which joined other hiding-in-the-sand wrecks in Greece, Spain, Bermuda, Wales, Cape Verde and the Bahamas.
In case Brits want to see the Iredale in person, the article mentions that a London travel website, AmericaAsYouLikeIt.com, offers a 14-night "Best of Oregon and Washington" road trip. The North Coast has definitely been "found."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.