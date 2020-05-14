NBC will finally air the 2020 "Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina" from 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday. It was taped on Feb. 29, but postponed due to postproduction delays.
As might be expected in Beverly Hills, before the games begin, the "canine competitors will mingle with celebrity guests and strut their stuff on the red carpet," the press release said.
The event is co-hosted by TV personality, author and Broadway actor John O’Hurley (pictured, left) and Cannon Beach's own David Frei (pictured, right), an American Kennel Club-licensed judge and expert analyst.
Frei has officiated dog shows all over the world, and hosted television coverage of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show for 27 years. As a former breeder/handler/owner, he says he's proudest of the work his therapy dogs have done at health-related institutions.
Also the author of two books, Frei wrote "The Angel by My Side," with Mike Lingenfelter, and "Angel on a Leash," and was inducted into the Dog Writers Association of America Hall of Fame in 2018.
"We all love our dogs, of course," he noted. "We invite fans to celebrate these four-legged stars with us at the Beverly Hills Dog Show, where they can cheer their favorites. After it's over, hug your own dog, and remind them they're always Best in Show."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.