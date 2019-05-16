‘Friendly Flowers developed several years ago, modeled after The Bloom Project (thebloomproject.org), a national program serving hospice patients,” Nancy Magathan wrote.
“As an example of the Planetree philosophy of person-centered care,” she noted, “Lower Columbia Hospice, an affiliate of Columbia Memorial Hospital, and several passionate volunteers formed Friendly Flowers to serve our patients in Clatsop County.”
Some Friendly Flower volunteers serve in other ways in the hospital, as well. There are nine arrangers, and the project takes about two hours each month. Pictured, from left, group members Laura Kautz, Christy Matlock, Debbie Steier, Lorna Zametkin, Berit Madsen and Susan Darms. Not pictured, Barb Crass and Nancy (who took the photo), coordinators of the group.
“What a fun project, and lifting spirits at the same time is an attitude in the arranging room monthly, usually on the third Wednesday,” she wrote. “Flowers are donated by Fred Meyer, and volunteers create an arrangement of flowers for every hospice patient, usually 23-30 patients. The arrangements are delivered by hospice staff.
“Nurses receive many comments by families who love the fresh bright bouquets. ‘The flowers are beautiful,’ ‘although sleeping much of the time, he awoke, noticed and commented on the pretty flowers.’” A good deed, indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.