On June 6, 2018, a public Facebook group, "Friends of John Wedell" (bit.ly/FBJohnW) was formed. For those who don't know, John is a well-known local character, often seen out and about in Astoria, when he's not in Forest Grove.
An interesting tidbit turned up on John's page recently, posted by Porter Venn. "Today I went to lunch with a co-worker to Mel's Diner (Fourth and Mission streets, San Francisco)," he posted. "They sat us at a booth, and on the wall was the typical 1950s/1960s nostalgia stuff they have in there.
"Where I sat, there was a photo that looked to be a snapshot out of a yearbook from Lincoln High School in San Francisco from 1964, showing seniors and their plans after graduation. I wondered if it would be possible to find any of them online, and see what happened to these people.
"Being the Google stalker I am, I knew a common name would be tough to track down, so I went with the first guy in the photo, as he had a pretty unique name with a middle name to boot — makes it easier to find. So I did a Google search on 'John Albert Wedell.'"
Porter's photo of the yearbook page is shown; a more current photo of John from his Facebook page is also shown. By John's name it says: "Mathematics, enjoys piano, forensics, term play, swimming team, Audubon Society, Cal."
Naturally, the Google search led Porter to Facebook. "And — so now, here I am, on (John's) page," he added. He's in good company.
