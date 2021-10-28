In One Ear: Fright fest By Elleda Wilson The Astorian Elleda Wilson Author email Oct 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Halloween feels incomplete without watching old horror films, so toddle on over to Archive.org for a fright festival of B movies.A dandy one is "The Wasp Woman." And don't miss "Attack of the Giant Leeches."Then there's George Romero's "Night of the Living Dead," which still holds up. It's so scary, Reader's Digest even ran a diatribe against it in 1969. And House on Haunted Hill is still deliciously creepy.Lastly, don't forget "Plan 9 from Outer Space" on YouTube, featuring Vampira and Bela Lugosi, often touted as the worst movie ever made. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags B Movie Horror Film Halloween Cinema Diatribe Fright Festival Youtube Elleda Wilson Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Elleda Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFilm crew shoots independent movie in Astoria featuring 'Star Wars' actressIn Warrenton, a youth soccer league turns down the volumeObituary: Lisa StevensonDeaths: Oct. 21, 2021Obituary: Tom StevensonState regulators rushing to catch up on market squid fisheryPandemic weighs on school nursesObituary: Raymond Tillman Solberg Sr.Deaths: Oct. 26, 2021Staples in Warrenton to close Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.