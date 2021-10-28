Ear: Movies

Halloween feels incomplete without watching old horror films, so toddle on over to Archive.org for a fright festival of B movies.

A dandy one is "The Wasp Woman." And don't miss "Attack of the Giant Leeches."

Then there's George Romero's "Night of the Living Dead," which still holds up. It's so scary, Reader's Digest even ran a diatribe against it in 1969. And House on Haunted Hill is still deliciously creepy.

Lastly, don't forget "Plan 9 from Outer Space" on YouTube, featuring Vampira and Bela Lugosi, often touted as the worst movie ever made.

