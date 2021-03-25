Astoria nautical writer Peter Marsh (sea-to-summit.net) brought this tidbit to the Ear's attention: Ari Huusela, of Finland, made Scandinavian sailing history this month by being the first Nordic sailor to cross the Vendée Globe race finish line on March 5. He is pictured, courtesy of Jari Salo and the Facebook page fb.me/arihuusela.fi
During this extreme sport competition, skippers spend about three months sailing solo around the globe clockwise through the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Huusela finished in 116 days, 18 hours, 15 minutes, at No. 25 out of 33.
"My goal never was a ranking number," Huusela noted on his website, arihuusela.com. "Only to finish the race (with the) boat in a good condition. You can call my sailing safe and conservative."
Even so, there were two scary moments in the first two weeks: A wipeout that almost took his mast and a full electrical blackout, which he fixed himself.
"… I'm almost wordless describing the arrival," he declared. "It's been an amazing day that I've enjoyed full-hearted. People, food, land under my feet. Fulfilling my dream."