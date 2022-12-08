Ear: Pelton

One hundred years ago today, on Dec. 8, 1922, a fire broke out in Astoria. On Dec. 9, The Morning Oregonian printed the observations of C.C. Pelton, of Vancouver, Washington, who was staying at the Weinhard-Astoria Hotel at the time.

"I was awakened about 3:30 a.m. by a heavy pounding on my door, and dressed immediately and went downstairs," Pelton recalled. "People from the hotel, and from lodging houses and hotels in surrounding buildings, were pouring into the street ..."

